World News | Myanmar President Offers Prayers at Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, Begins 5-day India Visit

Bodh Gaya (Bihar) [India], May 30 (ANI): Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing on Saturday began his five-day India visit with prayers at the Bodh Gaya's sacred Mahabodhi temple, a Unesco World Heritage site and Buddhist pilgrimage centre in Bihar's Gayaji district.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal hailed Hlaing's visit, underlining the shared Buddhist heritage between the two nations.

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In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar visited Bodh Gaya today and offered prayers at the sacred Mahabodhi temple. The visit reflected the deep spiritual and civilizational ties between India and Myanmar, rooted in a shared Buddhist heritage that continues to connect our peoples across generations."

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Jaiswal highlighted India's civilisational and spiritual ties with Myanmar.

He noted a warm reception for the Myanmar President on his arrival in the Buddhist heartland, where he was received by the Governor of Bihar, Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd).

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The post said, "A warm welcome to President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on his arrival in Bodh Gaya. He was received by Hon'ble Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.) @GovernorBihar at the airport."

The post said that the visit "reflects the strong spiritual, historical and people-to-people ties that bind our two countries and the depth of our ongoing cooperation."

Soon after arrival, President Min Aung Hlaing visited the sacred Mahabodhi Temple, a key Buddhist pilgrimage site and UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The visit of the Myanmar President, spanning from May 30 to June 2, comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and marks Min Aung Hlaing's first visit to India in his current capacity as President. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation of Cabinet ministers, senior officials, and prominent business leaders. (ANI)

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