World News | Nagesh Singh Presents Credentials to Governor General of Australia, Assumes Charge as High Commissioner

Canberra [Australia], May 6 (ANI): India's High Commissioner, Nagesh Singh, formally presented his credentials to the Governor General of Australia, Sam Mostyn, marking a significant step in the diplomatic relations between the two nations.

In a post on X on Tuesday, the High Commission of India in Australia stated, "High Commissioner of India Mr. Nagesh Singh presented his Credentials to Her Excellency the Honourable Ms Sam Mostyn AC Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, on May 5, 2026."

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https://x.com/HCICanberra/status/2051812851908775960?s=20

Following the official ceremony at Government House, the new High Commissioner inspected the Guard of Honour after the Credentials ceremony.

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The ceremony marks the formal commencement of Singh's tenure in Canberra, where the senior diplomat has taken charge as India's High Commissioner to Australia, succeeding Gopal Baglay in the key diplomatic post.

A seasoned officer of the 1995 batch of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Singh brings a wealth of experience to the role, having most recently served as India's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand.

His transition to the Australian capital follows a high-profile stint at the headquarters, where he held the position of Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) from July 2018 to October 2022.

Singh's distinguished diplomatic career is marked by several pivotal international assignments, including a tenure as the Consul General of India in Atlanta between June 2015 and June 2018. He also contributed to the highest levels of domestic governance as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Vice President of India from September 2012 to June 2015.

Within the Ministry, Singh has developed significant expertise in regional security and bilateral affairs, having previously served as Director in the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran (PAI) division from February 2010 to August 2012.

His extensive global footprint further includes critical roles at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York and the Indian Embassy in Paris.

A scholar in his field, Singh is an alumnus of Delhi University where he completed his graduation in Economics, later earning his Master's degree from the prestigious Delhi School of Economics. (ANI)

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