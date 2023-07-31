Muscat [Oman], July 31 (ANI): Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar is on a three-day visit to Oman with the aim of consolidating existing bilateral defence relations and high-level discussions with military leadership of Oman.

During his visit, the Chief of Naval Staff will call on Gen Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Nu’amani, Minister of Royal Office. He will hold bilateral discussions with his Oman counterpart Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen Al-Rahbi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) and with Major General Matar bin Salim bin Rashid Al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman, Ministry of Defence said in the press release.

He will also be visiting key defence and training installations in Oman.

"Indian Navy and Royal Navy of Oman engage with each other under numerous Foreign Cooperation avenues, which include operations, training and exchange of Subject Matter Experts in various fields," the Ministry of Defence said in the press release.

The Naval Chief had arrived in Muscat on Sunday and was welcomed by Rear Admiral Saif bin Nassir bin Mohsin Al-Rahbi, Commander, Royal Navy of Oman and India's Ambassador to Oman Amit Narang.

Coinciding with a visit to the Chief of Naval Staff, the indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Vishakhapatnam arrived at Port Sultan Qaboos in Muscat. Various naval cooperation events with Oman Royal Navy are planned with Maritime Partnership Exercise culminating on August 3.

Indian Navy spokesperson tweeted, "Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS, is on a 3-day official visit to Oman On arrival in Muscat on #30Jul 23, he was welcomed at the airport by RAdm Saif bin Nassir bin Mohsin Al-Rahbi, Commander Royal Navy of Oman & H.E. @Amit_Narang, Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman @Indemb_Muscat."

In another tweet, it said, "During the visit, the CNS is scheduled to meet the military leadership & interact with institutions of higher defence studies. He would also review bilateral defence cooperation matters with his counterparts in Oman."

The indigenously built destroyer INS Visakhapatnam entered Oman on Sunday to enhance the maritime partnership between Indian Navy and Royal Oman Navy, informed Indian Navy officials. The Indian Navy and Royal Oman Navy are working together to address security challenges in the region and the warship is part of the Western Naval Command Fleet, the officials added.

Earlier in June, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who paid an official visit to Oman called on Oman's Sultan and Prime Minister Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. NSA Doval also delivered a personal message of greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

NSA Doval also held discussions with General Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nomani, Minister of the Royal Office and Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

"The discussions enabled a high level review of the multifaceted bilateral relations between India and the Sultanate of Oman with focus on strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in key areas for economic & technological development, mutual security and regional stability," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

NSA Doval's visit to Oman demonstrates the strong bilateral relationship between the two nations and the importance of Oman as a key partner for India in the Gulf. NSA Doval's visit highlights India's commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Oman.

The 13th edition of the bilateral naval exercise Naseem Al Bahr was conducted in Oman in 2022 and the next edition is scheduled in 2024, according to a statement.

The navies of India and Oman also engage extensively under the aegis of various multilateral constructs such as Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS). The ties between Indian Navy and Royal Navy of Oman is in consonance with the Government of India's vision of ‘Security and Growth for All in the Region’ (SAGAR). (ANI)

