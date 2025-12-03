New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Khadi took centre stage in the capital on November 29 as the Centre of Excellence for Khadi (CoEK), established by the Ministry of MSME in partnership with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), unveiled a contemporary fashion showcase under the ongoing Navyug Khadi initiative.

The event, curated by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), sought to reinterpret the heritage fabric for modern audiences while spotlighting the artisans who continue to sustain its legacy.

Held at the landscaped amphitheatre of the National Crafts Museum & Hastakala Academy at Pragati Maidan, the presentation blended fashion with performance, incorporating dance and live music to create an immersive narrative around the evolving identity of Khadi.

The evening was attended by KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar as the Chief Guest, along with CoEK CEO Roop Rashi, NIFT Director General Tanu Kashyap and FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi. Their presence reflected the growing institutional push to position Khadi as both a cultural symbol and a contemporary, consumer-orientated textile.

The showcase presented a curated mix of modern silhouettes, reimagined saris and upcycled garments developed by CoEK and produced by Khadi institutions across India.

Designers aimed to highlight not just Khadi's historic associations but also its adaptability, regional variations and relevance to present-day retail markets.

The emphasis was on silhouettes and techniques that merge tradition with innovation, aligning with CoEK's broader goal of crafting a "new narrative" around the fabric.

Organisers said the presentation was intended to demonstrate how Khadi can be integrated into everyday wear, luxury clothing and sustainable fashion, while also drawing attention to the rural artisans whose skills remain central to the textile's production.

The collaboration between CoEK, NIFT and FDCI, they noted, represented an attempt to build stronger bridges between craft communities, designers and modern consumers.

The fashion showcase is part of the larger Navyug Khadi exhibition, which remains open at the National Crafts Museum until December 3, offering visitors an opportunity to explore Khadi through displays, interactive segments and curated collections.

The exhibition aims to reinforce Khadi's position in India's cultural and fashion landscape at a time when sustainable and handcrafted textiles are receiving renewed interest from younger audiences. (ANI)

