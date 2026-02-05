Kabul [Afghanistan], February 5 (ANI): Nearly 94,000 families have returned to Afghanistan over the past three months from Iran, Turkey and Pakistan, either voluntarily or through forced deportations, Afghanistan's Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation confirmed, Tolo News reported.

Officials said that of the total, more than 88,000 families came back from Pakistan alone, underscoring the scale of cross-border returns into Afghanistan and the growing pressure on reintegration systems.

Amid this surge, the ministry outlined the assistance provided to returnees. Abdul Muttalib Haqqani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, said, "For the returning migrants, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has provided food assistance, health services, free SIM cards, and other forms of support. In total, 977 million and 368 thousand afghanis in cash assistance have been distributed across various sectors."

At the same time, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) noted that nearly one million Afghan migrants have returned from Pakistan over the past year, adding that arrivals continue daily, with close to 2,000 people now entering Afghanistan every day, Tolo News reported.

As returns accelerate, migrant rights activists have urged authorities to prioritise long-term reintegration. Nazar Nazari said, "A fundamental solution is not merely focusing on returning migrants, but creating a framework in which return is an informed and sustainable choice, one where migrants have access to employment, income, and basic services such as housing, education, and healthcare."

Echoing similar concerns, Ali Reza Karimi called for a phased approach to deportations, stating, "The expulsion of migrants from neighbouring countries should be carried out gradually and in a managed manner to prevent humanitarian crises."

Meanwhile, several returnees from Pakistan have raised concerns over alleged mistreatment, harassment and continued detentions by Pakistani police, calling on officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to urgently intervene, Tolo News reported.

Sharing their experiences, Anargul, who was deported from Pakistan, said, "They detain us, mistreat us, and take money. Women, children, and the elderly are also detained."

Homayoun, another deportee, said, "We have just returned. The Pakistani government subjected us to hardship, and when they detained us, they took our money. That is why we suffered and came back."

These accounts come amid repeated appeals from human rights organisations and international bodies urging host countries to safeguard the rights of Afghan migrants.

Earlier, a UNHCR representative told Tolo News that since December 2023, more than 4.8 million Afghan migrants have returned home, a surge that has increased Afghanistan's population by up to 12 per cent. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.