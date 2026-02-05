Mumbai, February 5: Bill Gates has issued a forceful denial of allegations contained in the latest release of Jeffrey Epstein’s investigative files. A spokesperson for the Microsoft co-founder told the BBC and other outlets that the claims, which suggest Gates contracted a s*xually transmitted infection (STI) and attempted to conceal it, are “absolutely absurd and completely false”. The statement described Epstein as a “proven, disgruntled liar”, whose writings merely reflect his frustration at being unable to maintain a relationship with Gates.

The controversy stems from draft emails written by Epstein in July 2013 and addressed to himself. In these notes, the late financier alleged that Gates had contracted an infection following encounters with “Russian girls” and had requested covert medical assistance to provide antibiotics to his then wife, Melinda French Gates. Federal investigators have cautioned that these documents are raw, unverified investigative materials and do not constitute proof of the events described. Epstein Files Video: List of Unverified Viral Clips Linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Bill Gates Latest Interview Rejecting Epstein Files Claims

Details of the Unverified STI Allegations

The released files contain explicit and accusatory language, with one email dated 18 July 2013 portraying Epstein as being caught in a “severe marital dispute” between the Gateses. The draft claimed that Gates had asked for medicine to be delivered “surreptitiously” to avoid disclosure of the alleged infection. Gates’s representatives maintain that these internal musings were likely part of an unsuccessful attempt by Epstein to entrap or threaten the billionaire after Gates began distancing himself from the relationship.

Public records show that Bill and Melinda French Gates, who were married for 27 years, finalised their divorce in 2021. While Melinda has previously acknowledged that Bill’s association with Epstein was a “sore spot” and a factor in their separation, there has been no independent evidence to corroborate Epstein’s claims regarding medical secrecy or specific infections.

Bill Gates Epstein STI Claims

The US Justice Department’s disclosure of more than three million pages has reignited scrutiny of Epstein’s extensive network of high-profile associates. Analysts suggest that Epstein frequently used his “self-emails” to document leverage or fabricate narratives about powerful figures. In Gates’s case, the spokesperson emphasised that the documents only demonstrate the “lengths [Epstein] would go to entrap and defame” those who rejected his influence. Epstein Files: British Politician Peter Mandelson Faces Pressure To Quit House of Lords Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties.

Despite the explosive nature of the headlines, legal experts have noted that being mentioned in the Epstein files does not imply criminal wrongdoing. To date, no victims of Epstein’s trafficking ring have accused Gates of any misconduct. Gates continues to maintain that his meetings with Epstein were a “huge mistake”, driven by a misplaced belief that Epstein could facilitate billions of dollars in philanthropic funding for global health initiatives.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (9 News Australia), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

