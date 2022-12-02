New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Neeta Bhushan, High Commissioner of India to New Zealand, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of to the Cook Islands.

Neeta Bhushan is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1994 batch.

"Neeta Bhushan (IFS: 1994) presently High Commissioner of India to New Zealand, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Cook Islands, with residence in Wellington," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.

She is expected to take up her assignment shortly. (ANI)

