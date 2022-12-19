New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Neeta Bhushan, High Commissioner of India to New Zealand, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of to the Niue.

Neeta Bhushan is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1994 batch.

Also Read | Pakistan: Terrorists Seize Police Station, Take Hostages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu.

"Neeta Bhushan (IFS: 1994) presently High Commissioner of India to New Zealand, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to Niue, with residence in Wellington," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.

Bhushan became the High Commissioner of India to Niue as well as to Cook Islands.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Google Search Records Highest Ever Traffic in 25 Years, CEO Sundar Pichai Says 'It Was Like Entire World Was Searching About One Thing' (Check Tweet).

Earlier, on December 2, External Affairs Ministry said that Neetu Bhushan will be accredited as the next High Commissioner of to the Cook Islands.

"Neeta Bhushan (IFS: 1994) presently High Commissioner of India to New Zealand, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Cook Islands, with residence in Wellington," official statement said.

"She is expected to take up the assignment shortly" it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)