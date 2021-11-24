Kathmandu [Nepal], November 24 (ANI): The Nepalese government has deported 3,130 foreign nationals in the last eight years from the Himalayan country, most of them being Chinese nationals.

The foreign nationals arrived in Nepal from different countries and were engaging in various illegal activities in Nepal, My Republica reported.

Among the people deported, 1,513 were Chinese nationals while 214 were from the US.

At least 118 Bangladeshis, 104 British and 74 Pakistanis were also deported back to their countries during the same period, the Department of Immigration (DoI) informed.

"They were deported from Nepal for being involved in various crimes, overstaying in the country and holding suspicious passports," said DoI spokesperson Jhanka Nath Dhakal.

"Foreigners have been arrested for their involvement in various crimes, including overstaying," he added.

With the increase in the number of Chinese nationals in Nepal, people violating the conditions determined by visas have increased exponentially, My Republica reported.

The DoI also informed that the Himalayan nation has deported at least 141 foreigners in the current year.

Most of them are Chinese and others are Americans, British, Germans and French. (ANI)

