New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Ambassador of Nepal to India Shankar Prasad Sharma on Tuesday inaugurated an Arogya Vatika (Herbal Garden) at the Nepal Embassy in the national capital, highlighting the importance of preventive and holistic healthcare systems.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said Nepal's proposal at the United Nations to mark April 15 as International Wellness Day has been unanimously adopted, paving the way for global observance beginning this year.

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"First of all, our proposal in the United Nations to celebrate International Wellness Day on April 15th has been adopted. I think it was unanimously adopted in the United Nations. So tomorrow, all countries globally will celebrate International Wellness Day. In that context, today we are inaugurating this garden here as well, because there are many such gardens in India--28,000 herbal gardens have been established by the Ministry of AYUSH. So, we also thought of setting up a garden here at the Embassy," he said.

He added that nearly 300 medicinal plants have been planted in the herbal garden, aimed at promoting preventive healthcare and traditional medicine systems.

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"We have planted nearly 300 plants here. This will promote preventive healthcare and the traditional healthcare system. Beyond that, it will also promote holistic healthcare system practices. That's why we have established this garden here. Many Nepalese people are very familiar with these plants and know how to use them. So, I think this is a good beginning for celebrating International Wellness Day," he added.

According to the United Nations, International Wellness Day aims to promote awareness and action for holistic well-being and serves as a platform for education, cultural exchange and knowledge-sharing, while encouraging accessible and affordable wellness practices globally.

The UN has also emphasised that health and well-being remain central to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly Sustainable Development Goal 3, which focuses on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages, including mental health, universal health coverage, and reducing health inequalities.

The United Nations further notes that the wellness sector plays a key role in achieving Sustainable Development Goals by generating employment, reducing poverty and promoting sustainable economic growth, while supporting quality of life and encouraging communities to adopt sustainable lifestyles.

The General Assembly has designated April 15 as International Wellness Day to promote awareness and action for holistic well-being. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)