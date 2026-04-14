An Indian national has been charged with multiple offences after allegedly sexually assaulting a fellow passenger during a flight from Singapore to Perth, according to Australian authorities. The accused, identified as Sudhir Kumar Chauhan, was taken into custody upon arrival in Australia and has since appeared before a court, with the case now under investigation. The incident is reported to have occurred during an international flight en route to Perth, where the accused was seated next to the complainant. Authorities allege that he engaged in non-consensual sexual acts during the journey. The woman alerted airline staff during the flight, following which she was moved to another seat. Cabin crew monitored the accused for the remainder of the journey and informed authorities ahead of landing.

Arrest Upon Arrival

Officials from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) detained the accused immediately after the aircraft landed at Perth Airport. He has been charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent and multiple counts of acts of indecency without consent. Authorities said the most serious charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 12 years’ imprisonment under Australian law. SpiceJet Passenger Alleges Assault by Air India Express Pilot at Delhi Airport Following Dispute Over Cutting Boarding Queue.

Investigation Underway

The case is being jointly investigated by the AFP and Western Australia’s sex assault squad. The accused has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court again later this week. Law enforcement officials reiterated that incidents of inappropriate or criminal behaviour on aircraft are treated seriously and urged passengers to report any such conduct immediately. Indian Passenger Plane Enroute to Moscow Crashes in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan.

Aviation Safety and Legal Context

Authorities highlighted that aircraft environments require strict adherence to safety and conduct rules due to the confined nature of travel. Cases involving alleged misconduct onboard flights fall under federal jurisdiction in Australia, with agencies empowered to take swift action upon landing. The incident has once again drawn attention to passenger safety on international flights and the mechanisms in place for reporting and responding to in-flight offences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The West Australian), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 10:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).