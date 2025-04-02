Kathmandu [Nepal], April 2 (ANI): The Government of Nepal has appealed to the general public not to participate in any of the demonstrations organized by monarchists.

Announcing the decisions of the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, informed that an appeal has been made not to participate in the demonstrations of the royalist group.

"The Government of Nepal appeals to the general public not to get involved in such chaotic activities," he said, referring to the violence of 28 March, which claimed the lives of two.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has been instructed to investigate the truth and facts of the Tinkune incident and take action against the culprits and make arrangements to prevent such incidents from happening in the future," the cabinet decision said.

Minister Gurung informed about the decision to give the responsibility to the Ministry of Health and Population to arrange for the treatment of those injured in the incident.

"The government has decided to direct the Ministry of Health and Population to make arrangements for free medical treatment for those injured in the protest that took place last Friday in the name of supporters of the former monarch," the minister said.

The cabinet meeting also decided to investigate the incidents of vandalism that took place during the protests and act against those found guilty.

One of the bloodiest pro-monarch protests in the Himalayan Nation's history, the March 28 protest called by pro-monarchist forces under the leadership of controversial businessman Durga Prasain, sent a spree of violence across the capital.

The protest organized near the Tribhuvan International Airport turned violent, claiming the lives of two, which included a TV journalist. The Police, at the time to bring the situation under control, fired 60 live rounds.

One of the casualties has been identified to have bullet-inflicted wounds. Similarly, the Police fired 746 rounds of tear gas in an attempt to disperse the protestors.

During the protest 55 Nepal Police, 22-Armed Police Force (APF) personnel has been recorded to be injured. In addition, 52 general public were injured in the violent clash which was followed by arson and vandalism.

Nepal has arrested over 100 protestors including top most leaders from the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) for inciting violence in Kathmandu's Tinkune, which resulted in two deaths. The police on Sunday extended the custody of those arrested, with 11 of them facing charges related to crimes against the state.

Nepal in the year 2006 had abolished centuries old constitutional monarchy after then King Gyanendra seized power and imposed emergency sending all the leaders under house arrest. The movement also referred as "People's Movement II" witnessed a bloodshed with dozens killed in crackdown against protestors by the government.

After weeks of violent protest and increasing international pressure, Gyanendra gave up and reinstated the dissolved parliament, the dawn of new democracy is highlighted as Lokantantra (People's Rule). (ANI)

