Kathmandu, July 4: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli held a meeting with his Ministers , after concluding his meeting with President Bidhya Devi Bhandari. Earlier, Oli has reached Sheetal Niwas to meet President Bidhya Devi Bhandari.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that a meeting of Nepal's ruling party's standing committee, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed until Monday after the party's officials sought time for further discussion to reach a deal on saving the party unity.

"The standing committee meeting has been postponed until 11 am Monday as both the chairs needed time for further discussions," Bishnu Sapkota Dahal's press advisor said.

After talks between Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamala Dahal on Friday failed, both had agreed to sit again on Saturday morning ahead of the standing committee meeting.

