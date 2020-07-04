New Delhi, July 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his wishes to United States President Donald Trump and American citizens on the occasion of 244th Independence Day of the US also known as "Fourth of July". PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Donald Trump on the occasion. He said that India and the USA are the largest democracies of the world and both cherish freedom and human enterprise.

The Indian Premier in the tweet, said, “I congratulate @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA. As the world's largest democracies, we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates.” He also tagged White House’s official twitter handle in the tweet. US Independence Day 2020: Significance of Fourth of July Date, History & Importance of the Day That Marks the Declaration of Independence of the United States.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet:

I congratulate @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA. As the world's largest democracies, we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates. @WhiteHouse — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2020

July 4 is celebrated as the Independence Day in the United States of America. The day commemorates the Declaration of Independence of the United States. The Continental Congress declared that the thirteen American colonies were no longer subject (and subordinate) to the monarch of Britain, King George III, and were now united, free, and independent states. In the Various, various public and private events are organised on this day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2020 07:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).