Kathmandu, Feb 20 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has honoured ten individuals for their outstanding contributions in various fields with the National Talent Award 2025 during the 75th National Democracy Day.

The ceremony held on Wednesday honoured various individuals, among them was Dr Om Murti Anil, a medical graduate from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), who received a certificate of honour and a cash prize of Nepali rupees 500,000.

Dr Anil, a renowned cardiologist of Nepal, has been actively involved in the health sector for the past 15 years and is credited for providing medical services to 10,000 cardiac patients.

Others who received the award include Purnima Shrestha, who scaled Mt. Everest, the highest peak in the world, three times in a single season in 2024; Dr Tshering Lama, working in telemedicine field; Hari Ram Shrestha, working in the field of science and technology; Biraj Singh Thapa, working in the field of technological innovation; and Rabindra Puri working in the field of heritage conservation.

“The recognition highlights the importance of India's assistance in Nepal's medical education, particularly through scholarships in the field of medicine,” said Dr Anil, who had set a Guinness World Record for a health awareness initiative in 2023.

