World News | Nepal President Approves Controversial Bill Concerning New Map

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 18 (ANI): Nepal's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Thursday authenticated the Constitution Amendment Bill passed by the country's parliament concerning the controversial new map.

"President Bhandari authenticated the bill stepping on the Article 274 (10) of the Constitution," a release from President's Office said on Thursday.

The controversial updated map includes Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in its territory. India has said that the new map is "not based on historical facts and evidence."

Nepal Parliament's National Assembly on Thursday unanimously endorsed the amendment bill "Constitution of Nepal (Second Amendment 2077)" which seeks to incorporate updated map in the Schedule 3 (Coat of Arms) in the Constitution of Nepal.

A total of 57 votes were cast in favour of the proposal and none against. Nepal's National Assembly or the Upper House has a total of 59 seats out of which one is vacant while the Chairman of the house cannot vote until and unless his/her vote can play a decisive role.

The House of Representatives last week endorsed the proposal unanimously and sent it to the upper house.

India has said that the artificial enlargement in the map is not based on historical facts and evidence and the move is violative of the current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues. (ANI)

