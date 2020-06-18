Earthquake in New Zealand: 7.4 Magnitude Quake Strikes 700 km off Country's Northeastern Coast; Tremors Spark Tsunami Warning

Auckland, June 18: New Zealand and nearby islands including Fiji and Vanuatu have been put on a high alert over tsunami waves which originated due to a massive earthquake which struck the country at 1.50 pm (Local time). According to reports, magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck 700 km off New Zealand's northeastern coast. Earthquake in New Zealand: Quake of Magnitude 6.2 Hits New Plymouth City, No Casualties Reported.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre warned that the tsunami waves are expected to hit Fiji, Kermadec Islands, New Caledonia and New Zealand. The warning said, “Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300km of the epicentre." As per US Geological Survey, the quake’s epicentre is around 685 km northeast of town Opotiki in New Zealand’s North Island.

Tweet by National Emergency Management Agency:

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M7.4 SOUTH OF THE KERMADEC ISLANDS earthquake. Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) June 18, 2020

The tremors were also felt as far south as Invercargill in the South Island. Buildings shook due to the quake. However, no collateral damage or injuries reported in the earthquake. The alert was later downgraded with no tsunami threat. Initially, it was predicted that tsunami waves will be around 0.3 metres above tide level.

