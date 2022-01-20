Kathmandu, Jan 20 (PTI) Nepal has reported 12,338 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infection across the nation to 995, 888, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The Ministry for Health and Population said that cases are on a constant rise and measures were being taken to contain it.

Also Read | US Researchers Test Pig-to-Human Kidney Transplant in Donated Body.

"In Nepal Covid–19 infections have continued to surge and the health ministry has detected 12,338 new cases of the infection in the last 24 hours. Similarly, four deaths were also reported," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the latest data, the country's death toll from corona infection has reached 11,632, media reports said.

Also Read | Pakistan Blast: IED Explosion in Busy Lahore Market Leaves Two Dead, Several Injured; Baloch National Army Claim Responsibility.

Meanwhile, the Kathmandu Valley alone recorded 6,981 cases of the virus on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)