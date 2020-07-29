Kathmandu, Jul 29 (PTI) Nepal recorded 210 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 19,273, the health said on Wednesday.

So far, the coronavirus has claimed 49 lives, the ministry spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam said. Currently, there are 5,203 active cases of the coronavirus in the country.

The total number of recovered patients rose to 14,021 after 146 people were discharged from various isolation centres in the last 24 hours.

The spokesperson said 3,58,344 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted so far.

