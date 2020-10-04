Kathmandu, Oct 4 (PTI) Nepal reported 2,253 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the country's virus caseload to 86,823, according to official data.

Seven deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Jageshwar Gautam said. Now the death toll stands at 535.

So far, 10,74,448 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have been conducted in Nepal, including 12,784 tests in the last 24 hours, the spokesperson said.

The number of recovered cases rose to 64,069 after 1,329 people were discharged from care facilities and hospitals on Sunday. The recovery rate is 73.8 per cent.

There are 22,219 active COVID-19 cases in the Himalayan nation.

