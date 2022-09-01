Kathmandu, Sep 1 (PTI) Nepal government is planning to mobilise nearly 300,000 security personnel from various agencies to ensure security for the upcoming general elections scheduled to take place in November.

The Himalayan nation will hold the elections of the members of the House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly on November 20.

Also Read | US Shocker: Two Killed, Woman Raped in Clermont; Accused Held for Double Murder and Sexual Assault.

There are a total of 275 seats in the House of Representatives in Nepal, and out of this 165 members are directly elected.

According to Home Ministry sources, the Nepal Police is planning to mobilise 71,693 police personnel and 115,000 temporary police personnel for the election while the Nepali Army is prepared to depute 71,000 workforces like in the past and the Armed Police Force is to mobilise 35,000 workforce.

Also Read | Libya Shocker: 15 Unidentified Bodies Found in Mass Graves 450 km East of Tripoli, Watch Video.

Similarly, there will be over 200 personnel in plain clothes from the National Investigation Department. In total, 294,000 security people will be mobilized during the upcoming election, according to Home Ministry sources.

However, the Home Ministry is yet to give final shape to the Central Security Plan for the November 20 elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)