Kathmandu, Mar 11 (PTI) Bottlers Nepal Limited, the sole franchisee owner of leading beverage company, The Coca-Cola Company, has been asked to pay fine of Rs 7.43 billion (USD 61.92 million) facing tax evasion charges here.

The Department of Revenue Investigation (DRI), under Ministry of Finance, Nepal, said Bottlers Nepal evaded capital gains tax amounting to Rs 3.72 billion in relation to the sale of more than 50 per cent of its shares in 2021.

Also Read | Ukraine Crisis: We See No Security Reasons for Indian Students to Leave Russia, Indian Embassy in New Guidelines.

DRI chief Prakash Paudel said the case was filed in the Patan High Court. The company has been asked to pay the "evaded" taxes, and an equal amount in fines.

Bottlers Nepal Limited is managed by India and South West Asia, Coca–Cola (INSWA), which is responsible for the beverage company's operations in this part of the world, officials said.

Also Read | Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over Alleged Violation of Its Airspace by ‘Super-Sonic Flying Object’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)