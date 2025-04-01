Kathmandu, Apr 1 (PTI) Nepal's Ambassador to India Shankar Sharma has met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss Nepal-India relations amid protests demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy in the Himalayan nation.

"Very pleased to meet Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri @myogiadityanath in Lucknow today. We talked extensively about a wide array of issues in Nepal-India relations. I would especially like to thank him for initiating an awe-inspiring Gurkha museum in Gorakhpur," Sharma said in a post on X.

The meeting on Monday came on the heels of last week's pro-monarchy demonstrations here at the Tinkune area that left two persons, including a photojournalist, dead and more than 100 injured.

Adityanath is viewed in Nepal as a vocal supporter of their cause, with pro-monarchy protesters in a recent rally in Kathmandu even seen carrying placards featuring the Indian leader's image, My Republica newspaper reported.

