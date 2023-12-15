Kathmandu, Dec 15 (PTI) Nepal's former Home Minister Balkrishna Khand, arrested for his alleged involvement in the fake refugee scam, was released on bail after depositing the Rs 3 million bail amount on Friday.

Khand, the influential leader of the Nepali Congress, was arrested in May for his alleged involvement in the fake refugee racket under which Nepali nationals were sent to the United States by forging fake documents of them being Bhutanese refugees.

He was produced at the Department of Money Laundering Investigation on Friday after the Patan High Court issued an order for his release on a Rs 3 million bail on Thursday.

Khand's release on bail comes after he spent seven months in custody.

In May, the Nepal government started investigating more than 30 people, including influential political leaders and top bureaucrats, on charges of taking bribes in the fake Bhutanese refugee scandal.

Former deputy prime minister and senior leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) Top Bahadur Rayamajhi is also serving jail term for his role in the scam.

