Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 29 (ANI): Nepal's only billionaire and member of Lower House representing the Nepali Congress Binod Chaudhary has tested COVID-19 positive on Friday, the industrialist confirmed on a micro-blogging site and urged people who were in his recent contact to take precautions.

In his tweet, Chaudhary also has mentioned that he is asymptomatic and have isolated himself as per the doctor's advice.

Also Read | Kosovo Is World’s Deadliest Place For Coronavirus Right Now, Records Highest Fatalities Per Million Population.

"Dear friends and well-wishers- I have tested positive for corona as per PCR test this morning! By the grace of God, so far I have no symptoms. However, I have isolated myself as per doctor's advice. Whoever came in contact with me please take all possible precautions! Regards," the 64-year-old billionaire wrote.

As per the world's Billionaire list published by Forbes Magazine, Chaudhary ranks 1513th with a net worth of USD 1.4 Billion. Chaudhary owns CG Corp Global and also has a stake in Nepal's Nabil Bank and CG Foods, maker of the popular Wai Wai noodles.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2020: 75% of Top Executives See Joe Biden Defeating Donald Trump, Reveals Survey.

COVID-19 cases are increasing on a daily basis in the Himalayan Nation. In the last 24 hours, a total of 927 new cases with 169 recoveries and 12 deaths were recorded in the country.

Till date, a total of 36,456 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Nepal with 20,242 cases of recoveries and 195 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)