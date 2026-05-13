World News | New Delhi Becomes Global Diplomatic Hub as Uzbekistan's Deputy FM Arrives for High-stakes BRICS Summit

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): As the national capital transforms into the focal point of global diplomacy for the high-stakes BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, India on Wednesday extended a warm reception to Uzbekistan's high-ranking diplomatic leadership. In a significant arrival ahead of the multilateral summit, Uzbekistan Deputy Foreign Minister Aloyev Bakhromjon Joraboevich landed in New Delhi, signalling the deepening engagement between the two nations within the expanded BRICS framework.

Taking to social media platform X to mark the occasion, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed the visiting dignitary with a message of bilateral camaraderie. He stated, "Warm greetings to the Deputy Foreign Minister Mr Aloyev Bakhromjon Joraboevich of Uzbekistan as he arrives in New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting."

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https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2054488887658189199?s=20

The Indian capital is set to become the focus of international diplomacy as foreign ministers of the emerging economies of the BRICS bloc will gather in New Delhi on May 14 and 15 for a high-stakes meeting. This gathering comes during a period of intense global friction, with divisions over the West Asia conflict remaining to be bridged, presenting a formidable challenge to collective diplomacy.

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As the world observes, the meeting is expected to test the grouping's ability to maintain consensus on a key issue while navigating the growing geopolitical fault lines threatening international stability. The two-day foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi will be chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The summit serves as a vital forum for ministers and senior representatives from BRICS member and partner countries to align their strategic interests. Highlighting the importance India attaches to this alliance, the diplomatic engagement will extend beyond the conference room, as the visiting delegations will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their stay.

The gravity of the summit is further amplified by the presence of significant regional players, as several key ministers are expected to attend, including Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. Their participation ensures that the dialogue remains anchored in the most pressing realities of the current global shift.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, discussions during the meeting will focus on global and regional developments, providing a rare opportunity for these diverse powers to exchange views on security challenges, economic cooperation, and multilateral reform. This collective brainstorming aims to synchronise their approach to an increasingly complex world order.

The second day of the summit is designed to pivot toward a long-term vision, with BRICS members and partner countries participating in a session titled "BRICS@20: Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability." This forward-looking agenda will be followed by discussions on reforming global governance institutions and the multilateral system, as the bloc seeks to redefine the architecture of the modern world.

This summit comes at a significant moment for the bloc, which has undergone a dramatic transformation in its scope and influence. The alliance has expanded rapidly in recent years to include countries such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE alongside its original members, cementing its status as a cornerstone of the Global South.

By hosting this expanded cohort, New Delhi aims to foster a unified voice capable of addressing systemic inequities. The goal is to steer the conversation toward a more equitable global structure while carefully managing the complex internal dynamics of this rapidly growing geopolitical entity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)