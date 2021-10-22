Wellington [New Zealand], October 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Tremors from a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in New Zealand failed to force Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to interrupt her press conference on Friday, while she instead refused to dismiss the event, describing the rumblings as a "slight distraction."

"Ah, sorry, a slight distraction - would you mind repeating that question?" Arden said and continued the briefing.

The briefing was broadcast live and focused on the government's goal to vaccinate up to 90% of the population against COVID-19 and introduce vaccination certificates.

New Zealand's seismic agency GeoNet said the magnitude 5.9 quake occurred in the central part of the North Island at a 210-kilometer depth (130 miles), with tremors reaching as far as the southern city of Christchurch.

No damage or casualties have been reported. (ANI/Sputnik)

