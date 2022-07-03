Wellington [New Zealand], July 3 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported 4,924 community cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers in New Zealand now sits at 6,895.

Also Read | US: 10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Denied Abortion After Supreme Court Overturned Roe vs Wade; Patient Now Travelling to Indiana.

The ministry also reported 424 current hospitalizations, including seven cases in intensive care units (ICU) or high dependency units (HDU), and eleven deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday.

In addition, there were 165 new cases that have recently travelled overseas, according to the ministry.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Orders Investigation Into Illegal Collection of Federal Excise Duty at Airports.

New Zealand has reported 1,350,328 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand is currently under the orange settings of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)