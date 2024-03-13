New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas in New Delhi.

The discussions held between New Zealand's Deputy PM and Vice President Dhankhar highlighted the warm and friendly relations between the two nations, founded on common values rooted in democracy and the rule of law.

Also Read | China Shocker: Teacher Smashes Girl's Head on Desk, Punches Boy's Face; Suspended After Video of Assault Goes Viral.

In a post on X, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar stated, "The Hon'ble Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand, Mr. Winston Peters, called on the Hon'ble Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today. Discussions between the leaders highlighted the warm and friendly relations between India and New Zealand, founded on common values rooted in democracy and the rule of law, and focused on enhancing economic cooperation, connectivity and people-to-people ties between the two nations."

https://x.com/VPIndia/status/1767798766587752674?s=20

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2024: Joe Biden, Donald Trump Set for Another Poll Rematch After Clinching Party Nominations.

New Zealand's Deputy PM is on an official visit to India from March 10 to 13 at the invitation of External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar.

Earlier on Tuesday, EAM S Jaishankar held a 'productive' meeting with New Zealand's Deputy PM Peters and discussed cooperation in Commonwealth and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reforms.

"Warm and productive meeting with DPM and FM @winstonpeters of New Zealand this evening. Agreed on enhancing our political, trade & economic, security, connectivity, mobility, education and people to people ties," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Winston Peters is on his first visit to India after the new government in New Zealand assumed office in November 2023. He had earlier visited India in February 2020, the MEA added.

Commencing his visit, Winston Peters arrived in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday night. On Monday, he met with the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel. Minister Peters gifted the Chief Minister a cricket bat signed by New Zealand star Kane Williamson, who plays in the IPL for the Gujarat Titans. He also visited GIFT City, appreciating the fantastic initiative of a world-class fin-tech hub in Gandhinagar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)