Abuja, Jun 25 (AP) At least 14 Nigerian soldiers have been killed in clashes with hundreds of gunmen in north-central Niger State, an army spokesman said Wednesday.

More than 300 gunmen were planning to attack villages from their forest enclave in the Mariga council area on Tuesday when the military conducted “precision strikes” and deployed soldiers to engage them, according to army spokesperson Appolonia Anele.

Also Read | Donald Trump Meets With Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Says Higher NATO Defence Spending May Deter Future Russian Aggression.

Ten other soldiers were wounded, Anele said.

The operation resulted in “significant enemy losses,” the army added.

Also Read | Did ‘Jewish’ Vladimir Vitkov Smash Iranian Toddler on Ground at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow, Sending Him in Coma? Here’s a Fact Check of Disturbing Video Going Viral.

Armed gangs have been terrorising communities across northern Nigeria, many of them former pastoralists caught up in decades-long conflict with farming communities.

Nigeria's army said the latest clash involved gangs operating out of the notorious Kwanar Dutse Forest, one of several abandoned reserves used as hideouts in the troubled region. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)