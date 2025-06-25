Did 'Jewish' Vladimir Vitkov Smash Iranian Toddler on Ground at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow, Sending Him in Coma? Here's a Fact Check of Disturbing Video Going Viral

Moscow, June 25: A disturbing video is going viral reportedly from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport when a 31-year-old man from Belarus, Vladimir Vitkov, violently picked up and slammed an 18-month-old Iranian boy to the ground. The boy, who had just arrived with his pregnant mother from Iran, suffered severe skull fractures and spinal injuries and is currently in a coma. The incident, caught on CCTV, went viral after it was shared widely on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The attacker was swiftly detained by Russian authorities. Toxicology reports later confirmed that Vitkov had cannabis and possibly other drugs in his system at the time of the assault. The attack occurred while the boy’s mother was collecting his pushchair. Investigators are now probing whether the crime was racially motivated. Is 2025 Calendar Eerily Mirroring 1941 With a Repeat of Tragedies? Viral Video by Influencer Kuldeep Singhania Sparks 'Time Loop' Theory, Here's a Fact Check of the Claims and Historical Parallels.

Did the Incident Happen?

Yes, the incident is real and has been confirmed by multiple credible news outlets, including The Times of India and The Economic Times. The video footage, which shows the man standing near the boy before suddenly throwing him to the floor, has been verified. Police reports confirm the child was critically injured, and the attacker was arrested on the spot. Did ICE Deport Mads Mikkelsen Over JD Vance Meme? Fact Check Reveals Why Norwegian Tourist Was Really Sent Back From US.

Toddler Attacked in Moscow (Disturbing Visuals)

опьянении. У мальчика перелом позвоночника и свода черепа, он в коме. Дело на контроле у СК Подмосковья. pic.twitter.com/XQNHhWBmgh — Малолетняя сёмга (@p144128p) June 24, 2025

WATCH: A Jewish Belarusian man, Vladimir Vitkov, violently assaulted an 18-month-old Iranian toddler at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, slamming him headfirst onto the floor. The child, who had fled war-torn Iran with his pregnant mother, is in a coma with skull and spinal… pic.twitter.com/p0HFIeXnBE — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 25, 2025

Is the Man Jewish?

Despite viral claims on X — notably from the handle @clashreport — stating that Vitkov is Jewish, there is no verified evidence to support this. Mainstream media coverage of the incident does not mention the suspect’s religion. While the surname “Vitkov” can appear in Jewish communities, it is not definitive. The confusion may stem from another Vladimir Vitkov, an Israeli photographer who is Jewish, but has no relation to this case.

The assault on the Iranian toddler in Moscow is a confirmed and deeply disturbing crime. However, claims about the attacker’s religion remain unverified and speculative. No credible source has confirmed that Vladimir Vitkov is Jewish.

Fact check

Claim : A Jewish man attacked an 18-month-old Iranian toddler at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, violently slamming him to the ground. Conclusion : The assault on the Iranian toddler at Moscow airport is confirmed, but claims about attacker Vladimir Vitkov’s religion are unverified. No credible source confirms he is Jewish, and such speculation appears to be based on misinformation and unrelated identity confusion. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2025 08:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).