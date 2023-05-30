Lagos [Nigeria], May 30 (ANI): Many Nigerians have expressed outage on social media over Chinese "illegal mining" activities in Lagos and Osun communities, Nigerian Tribune Online reported.

Expressing their displeasure through the Twitter hashtag #StopChineseIllegalMining, the protesters stated that Chinese miners have made themselves lords of the Nigerian natural resources which belong to the people and government.

Also Read | Shanghai Records Hottest May Day in Over 100 Years With Temperature at 36.1 Degrees Celsius.

They also called on the necessary government agencies to check the activities of the miners at the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) in Lagos and others in the Osun communities of Nigeria.

The website, Tribune Online, is the online edition of other publications of AFRICAN NEWSPAPERS OF NIGERIA (ANN) PLC, the publisher of Nigerian Tribune, Sunday Tribune and Saturday Tribune newspapers.

Also Read | Drone Attack in Moscow Videos: Several Buildings Damaged After 4-10 Drones Attack Russian Capital.

Tribune Online is well known for the tradition of breaking news and has over the years, built a reputation for being Nigeria's most informative online news medium, publishing general interests articles, organised in areas that include Politics, Business, Sports, Entertainment, Tourism, Op-Ed and others, for ease of navigation.

"Marching with pride to protect our soil and environment. Chinese illegal mining has gone too far, and it's time to end it. Together, we can restore balance," a tweet said.

Another tweet read "No more exploitation! Chinese illegal mining is depleting our natural resources. Let's raise awareness and support sustainable practices. Join the movement today."

Many residents living in Osun communities had earlier complained about the unlawful mining operations done by the Chinese which have continued to pose a tremendous risk, Nigerian Tribune Online reported.

In December 2020, residents of the Opa community in Osun accused a team of Chinese miners of environmental abuse and encroachment on their land.

The miners, who were allegedly looking for gold, had purchased a small portion of land near a stream from a local chief.

However, they later expanded their mining activities to other parts of the community, digging close to some houses and causing damage and flooding, Nigerian Tribune Online reported citing a report from Punch Newspaper.

The residents said they tried to stop the miners but they were ignored and intimidated by armed policemen guarding the site.

One of the eyewitnesses narrated the incident thus, "When these Chinese miners first came, a colleague house owner saw them using a big machine to dig on a parcel of land looking for gold. We confronted them. When they didn't retreat, we started pelting them with stones. They were forced to retreat.

"A few days later, around 1:30 am, the Chinese miners and their labourers came back and commenced work on two plots of land belonging to me. They were looking for gold. Despite our complaint, they have continued excavation.

"Many other houses were affected. Government and security agents should intervene and save us from the serious dangers we have been exposed to. Several buildings are now in serious danger of being washed away."

Although the past Governor of Osun State Gboyega Oyetola promised to regulate the activities of mining in the state in 2019, residents of the affected communities said it has not yielded much result.

The plan was to register all miners operating in the state to prevent crime and environmental degradation, Nigerian Tribune Online reported.

Three years later, residents are still complaining about the illegal activities and the untold hardship it continued to heap on them.

Many media outlets also reported that some quarry operators fought with residents who were agitating over the illegal mining activities in their community.

The residents had accused the quarry owners of blasting rocks indiscriminately, causing air pollution, noise disturbance, and damage to buildings.

Even though the quarry operators had always denied the allegations and claimed that they had obtained the necessary permits and approvals from the government and the traditional ruler, residents continue to find justifiable reasons to call for illegal miners, dominated by the Chinese, to be stopped.

The landowners within the communities have also lamented and protested against the mining activities of some quarry operators in their areas. Demonstrations were carried out in Ife, Osun State and in Surulere, Lagos State against the actions of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), in Lagos State.

The landlords, according to a Channels TV report, indicated that Chinese miners were operating illegally and without the consent of the government or the traditional ruler, Nigerian Tribune Online reported.

"Majority of us have relocated our aged parents to safety areas, for our lives and property are no longer safe in this area. Anytime we are leaving home, our children must follow us, for we are not sure of any hazard that may occur before our arrival back to the house. Maybe the house might have fallen or cracked before we come back," the Chairman of the Landlord Association in Ilode Area, Olafare Olarotimi said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)