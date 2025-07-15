Moscow, Jul 15 (PTI) The nine-day Bharat Utsav, Festival of India, next to the Kremlin and the historic Red Square, which concluded on Sunday, drew at least 8.5 lakh visitors reflecting the growing affection for Indian culture in Russia.

The Bharat Utsav held at the iconic Manezhnaya Square, in the heart of the Russian capital, was organised by the Embassy of India in Russia, in association with the Moscow City Government and the Indian Women's Association.

Moscow offered a vibrant and immersive celebration of India's rich cultural heritage to the visitors.

The festival grounds, located opposite the historic Red Square, were transformed into a stunning tropical landscape, featuring lush greenery, an artificial waterfall, traditional Indian decor, and dedicated relaxation zones.

The two stages at Manezhnaya Square hosted over 500 cultural performances, including daily yoga, meditation, and spiritual classes by more than 150 artists from India and cultural troupes of local Indian communities.

More than 350 local Russian artists learning Indian dances and music added the colourful dimension to the festival.

Visitors also enjoyed 10 interactive activity zones, including photo zones featuring replicas of iconic Indian landmarks such as the Taj Mahal and India Gate as well as traditional colourful decor.

The special attraction was the live sand art demonstration by internationally-renowned sand artist Sudam Pradhan from Odisha.

In his speech at the closing ceremony, Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio highlighted the enduring cultural bonds and warm ties between India and Russia.

Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation Vinay Kumar expressed gratitude towards the organisers, artists, volunteers, participants and the Russian audience for their enthusiastic participation.

“India and Russia share a special and privileged strategic partnership, which continues to deepen through such cultural initiatives,” he said.

