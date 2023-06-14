Dubai [UAE], June 14 (ANI/WAM): The National Library and Archives (NLA) has signed a cooperation agreement with Picl and Melara Middle East.

The agreement grants the companies the right to provide services to the NLA for the conversion and preservation of original data to a permanent digital format to establish an exceptional international centre that combines the NLA's expertise and the unique and advanced technologies of Picl.

According to the agreement, the NLA will be the first archival centre in the Arab world and the Middle East to sign a contract with Picl to obtain the company's distinctive and unique technologies and access to services for the conversion and permanent and secure preservation of original data for long periods, reaching more than two thousand years.

These services include digital preservation services for the UAE, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, and other countries in the Middle East and North Africa region. (ANI/WAM)

