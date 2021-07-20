Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 (ANI): Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said that the investigation conducted by the authorities found no evidence of abduction in the Afghan ambassador's daughter's incident.

"According to our investigation, the incident involving the daughter of the Afghan ambassador is not a case of kidnapping," Geo News quoted the interior minister as saying.

He also lamented that Kabul should not have recalled its envoy over a single case.

Earlier, on Sunday, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani had instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to call back the ambassador from Islamabad along with all senior diplomats in view of the abduction of an ambassador's daughter.

"President Ashraf Ghani instructs its Ministry of Foreign Affairs to call back ambassador from Islamabad along with all senior diplomats in view of abduction of an ambassador's daughter. Our national psyche has been tortured," Afghan first Vice President Amrullah Saleh tweeted.

"The government will fight the case of the daughter of the Afghan ambassador [but] our investigation shows that this was not a kidnapping case," Geo News quoted Rasheed as saying. He added that the girl changed taxis four times and no man sat in any of the taxis during her journey.

Rasheed further stated that the envoy's daughter used the internet throughout her journey, adding that the men accused of the kidnapping were hard-working taxi drivers.

Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted in Pakistan for several hours on Friday, July 16, and was severely tortured by unknown individuals on her way home. (ANI)

