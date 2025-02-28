Radford, Feb 28 (AP) No one was injured in an explosion early Friday at a US Army ammunition plant in southwestern Virginia, authorities said.

The explosion happened at about 12:30 am in the ammunition production area of the plant, which produces superior-performing propellants, energetics and munitions, authorities with the Radford Army Ammunition Plant said in a statement.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Date in UAE: Moon Sighted, Ramzan To Start From March 1, Know Significance of the Holy Month.

Officials with the Army plant could not be reached for further comment regarding the size and nature of the explosion.

“Producing ammunition is a dangerous business,” the plant statement said. “Many safety protocols are put in place to ensure operators are exposed to as little danger as possible. Today's incident shows the effectiveness of those protocols.”

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia: When Will Ramzan Begin? Moon Sighted in KSA, First 'Roza' on March 01; Know Significance and Other Details.

The explosion is under investigation. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)