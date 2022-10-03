Singapore, Oct 3 (PTI) Bringing in global talent in Singapore does not present "a zero-sum game" where foreign hires are placed into jobs at the cost of local workers, a top minister said on Monday, noting that a "very delicate balance" on foreign workforce policies is the need of the hour.

Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng, who delivered a ministerial statement on changes to Singapore's foreign manpower policies last month, was responding in Parliament to questions filed by six MPs.

Also Read | World War II: Poland Demands USD 1.3 Trillion in War Damages From Germany.

"Being open, being connected, and bringing in complementary global talent have helped to grow the overall pie for Singapore and more good job opportunities for locals," the Straits Times newspaper quoted him as saying.

"When it comes to foreign workforce policies, the way to advance it is to strike a very careful, as well as a very delicate balance," media reports said.

Also Read | Imran Khan Dodges Contempt Charges As Pakistan Court Withdraws Show Cause Notice Case Pertaining to 'Threatening' a Female Judge.

He noted that the proportion of Employment Pass (EP) holders who worked in the fast-growing information and communications technology (ICT) sector rose from one-sixth in 2016 to one-fifth in 2021, the report said.

In tandem, the number of locals in professional, managerial, executive and technical (PMET) roles rose by 34,400 in the same timeframe, the report said.

This, he said, shows that the sector's growth with Singapore's growing digital needs has created more jobs for locals – a trend that also bears out across the board with a higher proportion of resident workers in PMET roles, as well as in sustained wage growth, it said.

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) website, there were 192,300 EP holders as at December 2016, and 161,700 as at December 2021 – a sharp decline driven by border and other restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This would mean workers in the sector numbered around 32,000 at both times.

"Median local wages in the sector also continue to increase. Therefore, we can see quite clearly that this is not a zero-sum game," he added.

Tan also responded to questions about whether quotas for the bottom half of income earners among EP holders could be introduced to encourage employers to hire and train more Singaporeans, as well as ensure skills transfer.

He said such a quota would restrict Singapore's ability to compete and hold companies here back.

Instead, MOM is ensuring it brings in quality talent that complements Singapore's workforce via the Complementarity Assessment Framework (Compass).

Tan also pointed out that businesses in Singapore are placed on the watchlist if they have an exceptionally high share of foreign Professionals, Managers, Executives and Technicians (PMETs) compared with industry peers, or a high concentration of foreign workers from a single nation.

But placement on the watchlist does not mean they have flouted any rules, he said.

Tan said MOM took enforcement action against about 300 companies from 2017 to 2021 over unfair hiring practices, with sanctions ranging from warnings to barring them from hiring or renewing the passes of foreign workers.

He noted that the ministry could also prosecute errant employers or key personnel who make false declarations that they have considered all candidates fairly.

"Employers who are convicted of false declaration under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act will face imprisonment of up to two years or fine of up to SGD20,000 or both," he added.

Industry observers reckon top-level Indian-origin professionals dominate critical sectors such as IT, with the Singapore government increasingly acknowledging India's role in driving technology-driven progress across the Asia Pacific.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)