New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The National Security Advisors (NSAs) of BRICS nations will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday.

Indian NSA Ajit Doval on Tuesday walked out in protest from a virtual meeting of the national security advisers of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) after Pakistani representative projected a "fictitious map" that inaccurately depicted the borders of the two countries.

Also Read | COVID-19 Effect: British Airways Likely to Cut 10,000 Jobs Due to Pandemic.

The Ministry of External Affairs said what Pakistan did was in "blatant disregard to host Russia's advisory".

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier urged full support of BRICS in reforming the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as an exercise in collective faith in meaningful multilateralism. He made the comments during a virtual meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers convened by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier this month. (ANI)

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Russia to Supply 100 Million Doses of Sputnik V to India’s Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)