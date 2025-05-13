Washington, May 13 (AP) US chip maker Nvidia will partner with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund-owned AI startup Humain and will ship 18,000 chips to the Middle Eastern nation to help power a new data centre project.

The partnership was revealed Tuesday as part of a White House trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia has been working to develop its artificial intelligence capacity and strengthen its cloud computing infrastructure with the help of foreign investment.

“AI, like electricity and internet, is essential infrastructure for every nation,” said Jensen Huang, founder of Nvidia. “Together with Humain, we are building AI infrastructure for the people and companies of Saudi Arabia to realise the bold vision of the Kingdom.”

The cutting-edge Blackwell chips will be used in a 500 megawatt data centre in Saudi Arabia, according to remarks at the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The California company said its first deployment will use its GB300 Blackwell chips, which are among Nvidia's most advanced AI chips at the moment, and which were only officially announced earlier this year. (AP)

