Kerrville, Jul 5 (AP) A Texas sheriff says the deaths from flash flooding in central Texas has risen to 27 people, including 9 children.

Search and rescue efforts were continuing in the Texas Hill Country, said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.

Also Read | Gaza Ceasefire: Donald Trump Welcomes Hamas' 'Positive' Response to US Ceasefire Plan, Says Deal Could Be Reached by Next Week.

The destructive fast-moving waters along the Guadalupe River destroyed a girls' camp and washed away homes early Friday near the river. Many people remain missing. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)