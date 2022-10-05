Jakarta [Indonesia], October 5 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday reached Jakarta to attend the 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit.

Birla is leading the Indian delegation of the P-20 conference (organization of the parliaments of G-20) to Jakarta comprising Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha PC Mody, and other officials.

He was welcomed by the Indian Ambassador to Indonesia, Manoj Bharti.

Speaker Birla and Indian parliamentary party welcomed the P-20 summit being held in Indonesia.

The organization of the parliaments of G-20 countries is P-20. It represents 80 per cent of the world's GDP and 75 per cent of trade. It also represents two-thirds of the world's population.

Birla will address many important issues at the conference.

"Leaving for #Jakarta, Indonesia with Indian Parliamentary Delegation to attend Eighth G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (#P20) from 5-7 October. Will address the Summit on important issues and hold bilateral meetings with my counterparts from friendly countries. #G20Indonesia," tweeted Birla before leaving for Indonesia.

As oversight authorities, the parliaments of G20 countries have a crucial role in ensuring governments are held accountable for implementing decisions.

The G20 is made up of 19 countries and the European Union. The 19 countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

Notably, India will be hosting the G-20 (Group of 20) leaders' summit in New Delhi next year in 2023. The 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will be held in Indonesia in November 2022, after which India will assume the presidency of G20 from December 2022.India is assuming the Presidency of the G20 for a year.

The presidency of the G20 rotates every year among members, and the country holding the presidency, together with the previous and next presidency-holder, form the 'Troika' to ensure the continuity of the G20 agenda.

Italy, Indonesia, and India are the Troika countries right now and Indonesia holds the current Presidency. (ANI)

