Muscat [Oman], June 24 (ANI): Oman's Foreign Ministry spokesperson expressed the Sultanate of Oman's condemnation of the ongoing regional escalation witnessed in West Asia. The spokesperson expressed Oman's solidarity with Qatar and its right to take necessary measures to safeguard its security and stability.

The Oman's Foreign Ministry spokesperson called for the immediate cessation of all military and missile operations. The statement comes following a significant escalation that unfolded in West Asia after Iran launched multiple missiles targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar--the largest US military installation in the region.

In a statement, Oman's Foreign Ministry stated, "The spokesperson expressed Oman's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its right to take necessary measures to safeguard its security and stability. The spokesperson also called for the immediate cessation of all military and missile operations, urging the prioritisation of wisdom through recourse to peaceful negotiations and adherence to international law to address the root causes of the conflict and achieve a just settlement through legitimate means."

According to the statement, the regional escalation witnessed in West Asia has been triggered by Israel's attack on Iran and the continued exchange of attacks since then, including the recent Iranian missile strike on sovereign sites in Qatar. Oman's Foreign Ministry termed the act "unacceptable" and "deplorable" and emphasised that this action violates the sovereignty of a fellow Gulf Cooperation Council member state.

The statement said, "A spokesperson at the Foreign Ministry expressed the Sultanate of Oman's condemnation of the ongoing regional escalation witnessed in the region, which was triggered by Israel's unlawful attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran on June 13, and the continued exchange of attacks since then - including the recent Iranian missile strike on sovereign sites in the State of Qatar."

"Oman considers this act unacceptable and deplorable, as it violates the sovereignty of a fellow Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member state, contradicts the principles of good neighborliness, and threatens to further expand a futile conflict that brings nothing but more harm, destruction, and the erosion of the foundations of security, stability, and the well-being of the region's peoples," it added.

The conflict began on June 13 when Israel launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, codenamed "Operation Rising Lion". In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated a large-scale drone and missile campaign called 'Operation True Promise 3', targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

Tensions escalated further after the US conducted precision airstrikes early Sunday morning on three key Iranian nuclear facilities under "Operation Midnight Hammer." Iran retaliated by launching multiple missiles at US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar--the largest US military base in the region.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump downplayed the impact of Iran's attack and praised the preparedness of American forces, noting Iran's response was anticipated and countered effectively.

"Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired -- 13 were knocked down, and 1 was "set free," because it was headed in a non-threatening direction. I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done," Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.

"Most importantly, they've gotten it all out of their system", and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE. I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost and nobody to be injured," he added.

He further expressed hope that Iran and Israel will now embrace diplomacy and proceed to "Peace and Harmony" in the region. He stated,"Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" (ANI)

