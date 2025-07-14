Dubai [UAE], July 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended a breakfast briefing hosted by the Consul General of India, Satish Kumar Sivan, in Dubai on Monday, ahead of his second day as part of his official visit to the country.

The visit is aimed at bringing global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encouraging technology sharing, and creating new job opportunities under the umbrella of "Global Dialogue 2025".

During the briefing this morning, the MP Chief Minister and Consul General discussed strengthening partnerships with prominent Madhya Pradesh and UAE business groups, hosting sector-specific roundtables in the areas of tourism, agriculture, logistics, EVs, and textiles, and offering policy-based assistance to MP-based MSMEs.

Other topics covered at the meeting included pilot projects involving food and renewable energy with the I2U2 Secretariat, possible collaborations with UAE skilling institutions in EV and solar energy, and plans to host a Global Demo Day to give Madhya Pradesh's startups and MSMEs a worldwide platform.

On his second day there, Yadav will engage in high-level discussions with global business leaders, industry representatives, and policymakers to promote investment opportunities in the central Indian state as part of his visit, according to an official release.

The agenda includes a series of important meetings and events aimed at attracting investment in the state across sectors such as industry, technology, textiles, green energy and tourism.

He will meet PK Gulati, Chairman of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), to explore opportunities in the startup and innovation ecosystem.

The CM is also scheduled to meet officials from Emirates Airlines to discuss expanding air connectivity and logistics between the UAE and Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Minister will further interact with representatives from Grew Energy, a leading green energy company, and delegates from the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) to present Madhya Pradesh's focus on sustainable development, the statement read.

Additionally, CM Yadav will meet Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, in the afternoon.

The Chief Minister will tour the Texmas Association campus and review textile manufacturing and export activities at Dubai Textile City and will also participate in an interactive session and networking lunch focused on Madhya Pradesh's textile strengths and initiatives like the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park, the statement said.

Furthermore, CM Yadav will hold investment discussions with senior representatives of major business groups, including Lulu Group, Sharaf DG, Eisa AI Al Ghurair Group, Gulf Islamic Investments, G42 India and Tata Sons Middle East.

Additionally, he will meet delegates from the Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to explore avenues for mutual cooperation.

The day will conclude with the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh: Dubai Business Forum and Networking Dinner', where CM Yadav will address global investors and invite them to explore business opportunities in the state. (ANI)

