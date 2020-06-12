World News | One Killed, 15 Injured in Bomb Blast in Market in Pak

Islamabad, Jun 12 (PTI) At least one person was killed and 15 others were injured on Friday when a bomb ripped through a busy market area in Pakistan's garrison city of Rawalpindi, police said.

The explosion occurred in Saddar area of the city, which is not far away from the General Headquarters of the Pakistan Army.

Also Read | Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,137 COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:.

Police spokesperson Sajidul Hassan told Dawn News that initial reports suggest that the explosive material was planted in a nearby electric pole.

Properties around the site of the explosion have also been badly damaged. Authorities have cordoned off the area and rescue efforts are underway.

Also Read | MHA Eases Norms for OCI Cardholders, Foreign Diplomats to Enter India Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

The police spokesperson said that investigative teams and people from the forensics science lab were collecting evidence from the area.

The spokesperson said that the blast was an "attempt at organised terrorism but those playing with the lives of the public would not be able to escape the law."

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, which occurred when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)