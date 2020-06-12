Coronavirus in India: Live Map

MHA Eases Norms for OCI Cardholders, Foreign Diplomats to Enter India Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

News Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 08:36 PM IST
Passengers waiting in queue at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, June 12: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday permitted certain categories of foreigners, including the Overseas Citizenship of India cardholders, to enter the India amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, MHA allowed members of foreign diplomats and official passport holding service staff accredited to foreign diplomatic missions to enter in India.

Releasing the latest circular, the Union Home Ministry said that it would give permission to certain categories of foreigners to enter the Indian territory. Among those who have been allowed to enter India include the OCI cardholders. Also, relaxations have been given to OCI card-holding students where at least one of their parents is Indian citizen or OCI cardholder. However, the Union Ministry made it clear that the permission would be awarded on account of family medical emergencies or death. Existing Visas For Foreigners, Except Diplomats & Officials of International Organisations, to Remain Suspended Until Resumption of Flight Services in India, Says MHA.

Here's what MHA circular says:

Earlier in June's first week, the central government allowed arrival of foreigners for purposes of business, healthcare, engineering and technical works. The MHA order stated, "Foreign businessmen coming to India on a Business visa (other than on B-3 visa for sports) in non-scheduled commercial/ chartered flights would be permitted."

Among the people who will be relaxed from MHA restrictions include foreign healthcare professionals, health researchers, engineers and technicians for technical work at Indian health sector facilities. However, a letter of invitation from a recognised and registered healthcare facility is a must to enter into Indian territory, MHA had said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 08:36 PM IST.

