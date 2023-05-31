Workers repair damage on the roof of a multi-storey apartment block following a reported drone attack in Moscow. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Moscow [Russia], May 31 (ANI): One person was killed while two others sustained injuries after Ukrainian troops shelled a shelter for evacuated citizens in southwestern Russia's Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, reported TASS on Tuesday.

Gladkov wrote on his Telegram handle, "A security guard of the facility was killed. Two people were injured and admitted to intensive care in serious condition. One victim suffered a penetrating wound to the stomach, the other sustained penetrating wounds to the chest. They have been operated on and are now receiving the required treatment."

Also Read | Afghanistan Customs Foils Human Hair Smuggling Into Pakistan.

Meanwhile, regional heads, the Emergencies Ministry and the Defence Ministry provided live updates to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the drone attack on Moscow and the Moscow Region, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to TASS.

TASS is a state-owned Russian News Agency founded in 1904.

Also Read | Imran Khan Will Be Tried in Military Court, Says Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Dmitry Peskov said, "Today, of course, the president's working day began very early. He received live information from the Defense Ministry, from the relevant agencies, from the Moscow mayor and the governor of the Moscow Region, from the Emergencies Ministry."

He said all Russian agencies "acted correctly" in this situation. "Everyone worked correctly. The air defence system also worked well," Peskov noted, as per TASS.

On Tuesday morning, Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow and the Moscow Region. The attack involved eight unmanned aerial vehicles, five of which were shot down by the Pantsir-S missile system and the remaining three were subdued by electronic warfare, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

In Moscow, two persons sought medical assistance for minor injuries. Several buildings suffered minimal damage.

Russia has targeted Kyiv with nearly nightly missile and drone attacks since the beginning of May, Al Jazeera reported.

The aftermath is visible in the form of damaged windows and lost lives in the morning.

People describe it as tiresome and terrifying, and local officials have stated that Russia's goal is to harm not only infrastructure but also Ukrainian morale.

A woman in her 30s died as Russia launched a predawn raid on the Ukrainian capital, which is Moscow's 17th air assault on Kyiv this month, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)