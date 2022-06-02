Karachi [Pakistan], June 2 (ANI): One person was killed and three others fell unconscious after a fire broke out in the basement of a departmental store near Jail Chowrangi in Karachi on Wednesday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Arshad Janjua of Ferozabad Police Station said the deceased was an employee of the store, while among the three who lost consciousness was a firefighter, according to Dawn newspaper.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's (KMC) Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed said that 11 fire tenders belonging to the corporation, two water bowsers, one snorkel, 13 water tankers from the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board as well as tenders from the Pakistan Navy took part in dousing the flames.

They had managed to control 70 per cent of the blaze by the evening, he said.

"However, officials are facing extreme difficulty as the fire erupted in the basement," he said, adding that there were no entry or exit routes.

According to the SHO, the blaze had somewhat subsided but erupted once again at around 6 pm, prompting authorities to call fire tenders to the site.

"The fire erupted again because of some unknown reasons and spread rapidly, and the firefighters are struggling to extinguish it," the officer added. (ANI)

