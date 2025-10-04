New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Accusing China of double-standards on the issue of fighting terrorism, Professor Srikanth Kondapalli, a leading Chinese Studies expert has said that one of the terrorists was carrying a Huawei phone with Chinese satellite connection when Pahalgam terror attack took place and messaged back to Pakistan after the heinous attack in which 26 people were killed.

In an interview with ANI, Professor Srikanth Kondapalli Kondapalli, Chinese Studies expert at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the national capital, also referred to Chinese support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

"On April 22nd, when the Pahalgam incident took place, one of the terrorists was carrying a Huawei phone with Chinese satellite connection. He was messaging back to Pakistan after the Pahalgam attacks. So, there is a Chinese role here...The Chinese have supplied satellite images of Pahalgam before the attack. 120-129 slides have been given to the Pakistanis. ....This is another incident where the Chinese were helping the Pakistani side, despite the counter-terrorism pledge with the Indians, also with the international community in the SCO," he said.

Kondapalli also referred to attempts by Pakistan to get any mention of The Resistance Front (TRF) excluded in the United Nation Security Council after the Pahalgam terror attack.

"The Chinese Ambassador and the Pakistani Ambassador....the name of The Resistance Front was deleted, which took responsibility for the Pahalgam attacks initially twice, but a third time they declined to take responsibility. The fact that they took responsibility first two times indicates their role. In the Tianjin SCO Declaration, Pahalgam was mentioned. However, this was watered down with the mention of the Zafar Express. It suggests then that the Chinese were under pressure from Russia to include the Pahalgam terror attacks, but they were watered down with the Pakistani pressure. So this indicates that India cannot trust China on the terrorism issue," he said.

The Chinese Studies expert also spoke of China's support to Pakistan during Operation Sindioor carried out by India in response to Pahalgam terror attack.

"China provided again information to the Pakistani Air Force as the Deputy Army Chief mentioned. Also, the Chinese have given the equipment like JF-17, J-10 ..., HQ-9 surface-to-air missile batteries. This is very offensive in nature. And Foreign Minister Wang Yi, after the Pahalgam attack, he said that there should be an impartial inquiry...forgetting for a moment that China never accepted any investigation into the Xinjiang Uyghur insurgency-related incidents or during COVID-19 pandemic they did not allow the WHO delegation to go and visit the blood samples....So it is quite strange."

"To put it in a context after the Pathankot terror incident, the Indian side had invited the Pakistani side to join the investigation. But however, soon after the investigation, the Pakistani side raised the issue of Indian agencies' alleged involvement in these incidents. So for India, it is not the time for investigation. It is time for action. We have had so many terror incidents in India, traced to cross-border terrorism. The Indian action related to Operation Sindoor, in all this, it appeared China sided with Pakistan substantially, both in terms of arms, in terms of information. There is a Brigadier-level rank officer of Pakistan who is placed in the Western Theatre Command, who was coordinating between the command control structures of China and Rawalpindi. So this suggests that we need to verify then trust with China," Kondapalli said.

Indian security forces killed the terrorists involved in Pahalgam terror attack by carrying out 'Operation Mahadev'.

India carried out precision strike on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK through Operation Sindoor and repelled subsequent Pakistani aggression while pounding its airbases.

India and China have in recent past taken steps towards normalization of ties which were strained after standoff in eastern Ladakh. Direct flight connectivity between the two countries is slated to resume later this month.

The Civil Aviation Ministry said on Thursday that India and China will resume direct air services by the end of October 2025, aligning with the winter schedule.

This follows continuous technical-level engagement between civil aviation authorities of the two countries.

"India and China will resume direct air services by the end of October 2025, aligning with the winter schedule. This follows continuous technical-level engagement between civil aviation authorities as part of broader efforts to normalize bilateral ties," Civil Aviation Ministry said in a post on X.

It said the move will greatly enhance air connectivity, support people-to-people exchanges and contribute to the strengthening of economic collaboration between the two countries.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi had visited India in August this year, and during his bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, both sides agreed to resume direct flight connectivity between the Chinese mainland and India at the earliest, and finalise an updated Air Services Agreement.

They also agreed on the facilitation of visas to tourists, businesses, media and other visitors in both directions

The flights between India and China were suspended following Doklam standoff and COVID-19 pandemic.

During his visit to India, Wang Yi also co-chaired the 24th round of the Special Representatives' dialogue on the Boundary Question between India and China with the National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. (ANI)

