Moscow [Russia], December 2 (ANI): One of the three evacuation planes carrying Russian and Afghan citizens on board, landed at the Chkalovsky airport in Moscow.

This came after three Russian military transport aircraft were deployed to Kabul for delivering humanitarian aid and evacuating Russian, Kyrgyz and Afghan students who study in Russia's universities. As reported by the Sputnik news agency, the planes later took off from Kabul with 214 passengers.

The first plane with Russian and Afghan citizens evacuated from Afghanistan has landed at the Chkalovsky airport in the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The first military transport aircraft of the Russian Defense Ministry, which was engaged in the evacuation of citizens from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has made landing at the Chkalovsky airport in the Moscow Region," the Russian ministry said in a statement.

The passengers are currently passing through the customs and COVID-19 check, reported Sputnik.

This came after the Taliban, in August, overthrew the democratically elected government in Afghanistan.

Later, the group formed an interim government in the country.

Meanwhile, the Taliban after the siege of Afghanistan is trying to deliver a moderate image to the world in an attempt to gain international confidence but experts say that the scenes at the Kabul airport were proof that the terrorist group has returned with the same radical and violence mindset.

Earlier, Sajjan Gohel, a security and terrorism analyst said that women are scared out of their (Taliban) minds, according to Four Nine, a prominent women's magazine in the West.

"From the Afghan women I've spoken to, it's incredibly traumatic. You're looking at an entire generation who only read about the

Taliban in books. Now, they're having to live side-by-side with what is effectively a misogynistic cult." Gohel added.

He also said that he believes we are going to see a return "to some degree of what we saw in the 1990s". (ANI)

