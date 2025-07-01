Peshawar, Jul 1 (PTI) A terrorist was mowed down after a lethal gunfight ensued during search and strike operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, police said on Tuesday.

The operation was conducted in the jurisdiction of Shehbaz Khel police station, Lakki Marwat in the village of Sheeri Khel, resulting in an exchange of fire with terrorists.

According to officials, one terrorist was killed during the gunfight, and a Kalashnikov rifle along with ammunition was recovered from the scene.

Police have not yet confirmed the identity of the suspect.

A large-scale search operation was launched in the area to track down the remaining members of the terrorist group, said District Police Officer Muhammad Jawad Ishaq.

